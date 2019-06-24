Woman Puts Applebee's on Blast After Spotting a Baby Possum Behind the Bar

You have a possum...in a bar.

That was probably Adriene Neico's first thought as she was dining at her local Applebee's in Columbia, South Carolina when she spotted a baby possum behind the bar; near the cherry and pickle tray.

That "Sweet Home Alabama" thought quickly turned into a not so sweet Facebook post after Neico approached the manager about the critter and his response was, "no pictures please."

Perhaps she was trying to save herself and the restaurant from public shaming online, but according to Delish, nothing was even done to compensate Neico and her husband for the horrific encounter; not even a free meal.

Eventually the possum was trapped and all potentially affected food items were discarded and the bar area was 'cleaned and sanitized.

An Applebee's spokesperson added, "The safety of our guests and team members, as well as the cleanliness of our restaurants, is a priority at Applebee’s. This isolated incident occurred following a heavy rain."