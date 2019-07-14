Woodbury Mom Celebrates Baby's 2 Month Milestone with Pizza

Are you an expecting or new mom who's looking for some fun and creative ways to document your bundle of joy's first year?

You could put together a baby book, or you could grab your camera and some really fun props to make them extra adorable and unique.

There's special baby blankets, belly stickers and bows; or you could try a box...as in pizza box.

That's what Woodbury mom, Ally, did with her two month old son Jack. She captioned the adorably "cheesy" photo by saying,

"2 ✌-- months with this amazing little guy! 10 pounds 13 oz, 21 inches long, still rocking the NB clothes but slowly moving into 0-3. You’re always at the Boobie Buffet, you spit up all over Mom multiple times a day, and you’re not a huge fan of sleeping at night. You lost some mobility in your injured arm this month, but we’re doubling down to hopefully get it back! You had your first shoulder ultrasound which you’ll now have monthly for an indefinite period of time, your first head cold, first holiday and fireworks --, and you met the Fuller side of your family. You’re still sweet as can be and we love you to pieces, Jack Lewis ❤️!"

When asked why she chose pizza, Ally said, "I wanted something different from the typical sticker milestone pictures, and we really like pizza!"