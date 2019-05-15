The World's Biggest Bounce House is Coming to Minneapolis And Yes, Adults Can Bounce Too

Are you still making plans for Memorial Day weekend? Are you in need of something fun to do with the entire family? Here it is: the World's Biggest Bounce house is coming to Minneapolis March 24 through June 2nd and because I know you're going to ask, so here's your answer: YES, adults can jump too.

According to Big Bounce America, there's an 'Adults Only Session’ is dedicated to those 16 & over - no kids allowed!

Imagine jumping in giant ball pits, sliding down giant slides, hiding in candy-colored castles and dancing all day to DJs spinning from a palm tree surrounded stage in the middle of all the action! Sounds amazing doesn't it?

