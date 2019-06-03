You Can Get Paid to Fish in Colorado This Summer; Here's How

If you're looking for a new job, are retired, or just need to get away and you love to fish, then the state of Colorado has a dream job just for you.

According to Fox 32, Colorado Parks and Wildlife need help removing invasive fish species that were illegally dumped in local reservoirs; more specifically Northern Pike.

From June 1st through November 30th, you could be using your angling skills in the Kenney Reservoir, the Green Mountain Reservoir, the Wolford Mountain Reservoir, and other bodies of water that stretch all the way to the Colorado/Utah border.

If you're interested, you'll need to provide your fishing license at any of the invaded bodies of water you choose to fish in, and you'll be paid $20 a fish. It could be a pretty lucrative summer for you and your fishing buddies. .

Get more information, contact Lori Martin with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife northwest region at (970) 225-6186.