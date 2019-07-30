You Can Improve Your Relationship By Playing Video Games Together

When it comes to relationships, the argument over how much time one person in that union spends playing video games can be a pretty common one.

But maybe people in relationships are looking at it all wrong. Instead of thinking he or she would rather spend more time with their video games than you, or denying that you spend too much time playing Fortnite, why not try playing games together? It could actually improve your relationship.

That's according to a new study that found that 52 percent of young adult gamers who play together have felt the boost in their relationship. And, the researchers even figured out which games have the biggest impact -- Mario Kart, Call of Duty and Skyrim.

It's not all good news, though; there were also reports of playing video games actually causing breakups.

In order for this to work out in your favor, it's best to pick a game that you agree on and remember to have patience with one another; it's all about bonding, having fun and spending time together.