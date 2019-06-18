Your Dog Gives You 'Sad Puppy' Eyes on Purpose and Here's Proof

If you have a dog, there's a pretty good chance that any time you're about to leave the house for work, are eating at the dinner table or you're watching some Netflix on the couch and your furry friend wants to come up and keep your lap warm, then you've probably gotten those undeniable; hard-to-say-no-to puppy dog eyes.

Would you believe that they're doing it on purpose? Mhmmmm. Your dog knows exactly what he's doing.

According to ABC News, a new study found that the sad puppy look is the result of tens of thousands of years of evolution, dating back 33,000 years ago when dogs were first domesticated. Dogs actually begin to figure out that when they dropped their snout and looked up at their humans that it helped them get what they want.

Because of this, the muscles in their faces evolved to make it easier for them to make that facial expression to the point where it's now pretty much universal; and pretty much hard for us to resist.