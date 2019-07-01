Woman Banned from Texas Walmart After Devouring Half a Cake in the Store

Most of us are familiar with one of the top golden rules of grocery shopping- never go while you're hungry.

Not only will you end up spending more money and buy things you don't really need, but you could end up getting yourself banned from the store if you end up doing what this woman in Texas did.

According to the NY Daily News, a woman was allegedly banned from the Wichita Falls Walmart after she ate half a cake and refused to pay for it.

The interesting thing about this story is that it was at the same Walmart where another woman was banned earlier this year for driving around in a mobility scooter while drinking wine from a Pringles can.