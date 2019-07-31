Woman Who 'Invented' The Gender Reveal Party Now Regrets It

If you or someone you know has had a baby in the last 11 years, there's a pretty good chance that you've either had a gender reveal party, or you've been to one.

But are they on their way out? They should be according to the woman who "invented" them.

According to The Stir, Jenna Karvunidis, who blogged about her gender reveal party back in 2008, now regrets starting the trend as she learns more about gender awareness; telling followers in a Facebook post that, "assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs."

Part of her shift in thought comes from her daughter, who’s now a soon-to-be-tween who loves to wear suits instead of dresses.

Jenna added, "I just feel like there are a thousand details more important about a person than their gender. And just because it’s the first thing we know about our kids, it’s not the most important by far."

Not surprisingly, she's getting a ton of support.

- "The best part of this is the lesson that says it’s OKAY to behave one way until you know better. It doesn’t matter what we did in the past. We learn, we grow, we change our ways. Thank you for being brave enough to do exactly that."

- "Thank you so much for having the character and the wherewithal to learn more and share what you’ve learned!"

- "I’m 30 years old. We recently had a gender reveal party for me because I have come to terms with the fact that I am non-binary. Thank you for this."

- "This makes me so happy because I am and was that baby who wanted to wear the suit but my parents wouldn’t allow it. Thank you for making an even bigger contribution to our world’s culture by spreading your loving and open-minded parenting style with the world. This gives me hope and makes me feel more hopeful for what our world is and will become."

Does this change how you view gender reveal parties?