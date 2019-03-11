Women Are Doing a Double Take For Delano Hockey Coach Dubbed McDreamy

It's the highlight of the Minnesota boys hockey tournament- the hair and the announcement of the 2019 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team.

Ten boys with the best flow are selected each year for the highest honor aside from winning the state championship, along with coaches and even managers.

This year's top spot for coaches went to Delano High School's head coach, Gerrit Van Bergen, dubbed as "Camelocks;" and while the "coach" of the all hockey hair team says he looks like a Kennedy, women are seeing someone else- Patrick Dempsey aka "McDreamy."

Fast forward to 4:52 in the video to see for yourself.

One Delano resident shared a screen shot of the video in the Delano MN Community Facebook group page and you can instantly see the resemblance.