Women Are Revealing All of Their Secrets to Their...Hairdresser

After asking for a few recommendations, I found myself sitting in a chair at Spalon Montage in Edina with my new stylist, Chee. The first few minutes with her were a tad awkward; it's almost like a first date- you spend some time getting to know one another, then the conversation turns to what you're looking for and what your expectations are, and the next thing you know, you're telling them your entire life story and your deepest; darkest secrets. It's like therapy.

I know every other woman in the Wolf Pack will agree with that last statement, and there's now a new study that confirms it. According to SWNS Digital, half of women admit that they tell their hairdresser intimate secrets that they wouldn’t tell anyone else.

And believe it or not, a hairdresser’s advice can be life changing too, with 15% of women saying they’ve made life-changing decisions after talking with their hairdresser, while 20% say they’ve changed jobs and another 20% say they’ve moved.

Do you have a very personal relationship with your hairdresser?