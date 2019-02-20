Wyoming Police Department

Courtesy of the Wyoming, MN Police Department

Wyoming PD's Sarcastic 'Anti Collision Device' Video is Exactly What Winter Needs

There's a little known anti collision device that's installed in every vehicle.

February 20, 2019

Hey you, driving around with your headlights off while it's snowing outside- knock it off! 

We've been driving around in this white stuff for quite some time now, so this shouldn't come as a surprise to you: you need to turn your headlights on, even if it's during the day. 

Just ask the Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department, who put together a sarcastically informative video on a little known "anti collision device" that's installed in every single vehicle; even yours. 

Now, if we could just get everyone to start using their turn signals. 

Be safe on those roads today. 

Tags: 
Winter Driving Hacks
The Wolf Wake Up Crew
Minneapolis, MN VIEW FULL FORECAST
Weather in Minneapolis, MN
19.7°
Snow
HUMIDITY 86%
PRECIP. 0.00 IN
WIND South 3 MPH
LATEST TRAFFIC ALERTS