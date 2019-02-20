Wyoming PD's Sarcastic 'Anti Collision Device' Video is Exactly What Winter Needs

Hey you, driving around with your headlights off while it's snowing outside- knock it off!

We've been driving around in this white stuff for quite some time now, so this shouldn't come as a surprise to you: you need to turn your headlights on, even if it's during the day.

Just ask the Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department, who put together a sarcastically informative video on a little known "anti collision device" that's installed in every single vehicle; even yours.

Now, if we could just get everyone to start using their turn signals.

Be safe on those roads today.