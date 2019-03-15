You Can File a Claim for Pothole Damage to Your Car, Here's How

Be honest- how many times have you cursed the city that you live in for not taking better care of the roads?

If you're in enough neighborhood or community pages on Facebook, you'll see those kinds of comments and complaints all day long; and now that the snow is pretty much gone, we've moved on from complaining about poor plow jobs to a much bigger and deeper issue- potholes.

If you've already had to fork out some money to pay for a costly repair for a new tire, rim, suspension or alignment, you might be able to get reimbursed for the repairs.

According to Fox 9, the city or state might be liable for the damage.

Every city and county is different and circumstances vary, but in most cases you only have 180 days of the accident to file a claim.

MNDOT will pay for it if they can determine that they knew about the pothole and had time to fix it, in Saint Paul it's a case-by-case basis, and in Minneapolis the city is liable for the damage but only under certain circumstances.

For pothole damage you incurred on state roads, file a claim here.

For Saint Paul, visit here, and for Minneapolis, click here.