You Can Get Paid $1000 to Binge Watch 25 Hours of 'Friends'

With Netflix removing every episode of Friends next year, you were probably already planning on watching the entire series before it gets pulled; but now you can get paid for it.

According to WGN, one lucky Friends fan will get paid $1,000 to watch 60 hours of the hit sitcom.

A communications company based in Utah says,

"In honor of the 25th anniversary of Friends’ debut, one lucky candidate’s task will be to watch 25 hours’ worth of the show (roughly 60 episodes) before September 22, 2019. As you work your way through the show, you’ll also be required to live-tweet throughout your experience. Once you have completed your marathon, tweet a picture of yourself celebrating the day of September 22 with your own friends (be sure to tag @FrontierCorp in your post) and we will send you your hard-earned reward!”

If you're interested, you must be 18 years old and have an active Twitter account. It helps if you're an active Tweeter who's very organized and pays attention to detail. You can apply here.