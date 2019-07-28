"Zac Pack" Winner sees Zac Brown show in Irvine, California!

If you were lucky enough to win a "Zac Pack" back in June during our week long Zac Brown giveaway, you got the hook up on some awesome tour swag to hold you over until ZBB comes back to Minnesota.

But for Kaely from Eagan, she didn't have to wait!

Kaely won our grand prize giveaway that week and got a trip for two to attend a ZBB show anywhere in the country and she took advantage of her golden ticket this past weekend in Irvine, California.

Kaely and her boyfriend got the royal treatment in the Uncaged Lounge at the show, and she said it was an experence she didn't expect.

"We loved the outdoor venue. The whole expereience was awesome!"

She said the best part of the show was seeing ZBB break out some songs by Beastie Boys, Def Leppard & Metallica at the very end!

Check out more photos below of Kaely and George's night below!