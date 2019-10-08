We have good news, and then some other good news for you. 102.9 The Wolf doesn't really do bad news.

The first item of good news: Country 4 A Cause is SOLD OUT! Which means The Wolfpack has done an extraordinary job helping to support the Jane Brattain Breast Center. THANK YOU! A portion of the ticket proceeds go directly to their outreach program.

The second item of good news: YOU can still help support the Jane Brattain Breast Center!

DONATE to the cause here.

What exactly is the Jane Brattain Breast Center and what are you supporting? Here's an excerpt on their history:

"Jane Brattain and her husband, Don, are long-time supporters of Park Nicollet. In 1991, they donated money to purchase a state-of-the-art biopsy machine that promised a less invasive way to detect breast cancer. Jane never imagined she'd be the first person to use the new technology. When a routine screening mammogram revealed a suspicious lump in her breast, a biopsy was performed using the new machine and cancer was discovered in time for early intervention. More than 20 years later, Jane remains cancer-free and active in Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center activities and events. Today, our center bears her name and shares her passion for early detection."

At the Country 4 A Cause artist reveal party, breast cancer survivors, and patients of the Jane Brattain Breast Center, joined 102.9 The Wolf live on-air to discuss their powerful personal experiences with their outreach programs.